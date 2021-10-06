Anthony Ambrose Sells 5,214 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $17,340.42.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.02. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Data I/O by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Data I/O by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.