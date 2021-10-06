Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.89 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $58.89 million and $5.34 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00109297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00418722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.