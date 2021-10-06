Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $180.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $140.15. 2,054,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Apple by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 156,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

