ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.