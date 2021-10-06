ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.