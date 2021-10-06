Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $437.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.44 million and the highest is $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,553. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $21,198,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $9,109,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,946,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 368,610 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

