Argus Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $292.42.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,800. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

