Ariel Investments LLC Buys 87,726 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,726 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.89% of Northern Trust worth $214,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 536,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.63.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

