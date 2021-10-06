Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $82,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. lowered their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

