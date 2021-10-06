Ariel Investments LLC Has $112 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 13.37% of OneSpaWorld worth $111,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

