Ariel Investments LLC Has $39.17 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 266,953 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $39,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. 1,074,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,731. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.