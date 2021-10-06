Ariel Investments LLC Has $58.66 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $58,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $176.83. 780,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average is $200.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

