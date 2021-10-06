Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $147,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 883,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,398. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

