Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total transaction of $154,098.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00.

ANET traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.08. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,531. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

