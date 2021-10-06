Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ARZTY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,487. Aryzta has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

About Aryzta

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

