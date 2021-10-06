Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ARZTY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,487. Aryzta has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.
About Aryzta
