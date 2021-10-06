Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ASHTY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.89. 3,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,882. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.66. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $343.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.56%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

