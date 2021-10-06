Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,172 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,347. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

