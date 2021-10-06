Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $37.41

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.41, but opened at $38.50. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $823.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $364,132 in the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

