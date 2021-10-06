Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Astec Industries stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,210. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

