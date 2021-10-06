Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIAGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AIAGY stock remained flat at $$37.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

