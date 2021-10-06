Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

