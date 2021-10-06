Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197,636 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

