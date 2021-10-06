Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

