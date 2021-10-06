AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading 1.3% Higher

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.52. 508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.