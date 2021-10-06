B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 87,714 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

EOSE stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $696.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

