Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.