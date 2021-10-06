Bailard Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,808,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. The company has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

