Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 161.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,707 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $9,879,000. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,236,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

