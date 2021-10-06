Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

