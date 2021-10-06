Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 66,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

