Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of SE stock opened at $320.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.01 and its 200-day moving average is $276.64. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

