Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $610.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

