Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

NYSE:HIX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

