Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNMDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

