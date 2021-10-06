Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNMDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

