Bank of America Downgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Neutral

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $217.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $197.55 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 275.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

