Bank of Montreal Can Buys 178,875 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 178,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 581,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

