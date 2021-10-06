Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Garmin were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Garmin stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

