Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.67 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.04% of TrueBlue worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 408,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,536. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

