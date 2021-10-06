Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,992,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $42,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.3% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPH opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.