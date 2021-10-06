Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $43,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after purchasing an additional 115,165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,645 shares of company stock valued at $19,393,236. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

SPT stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

