Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.66 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $44,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Stephens upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.22 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

