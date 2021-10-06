Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.85 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of CVB Financial worth $45,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 122,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.