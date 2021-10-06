Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 94,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 229,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

