Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 18,673 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:YPF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,790. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

