Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kemper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Kemper by 731.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.