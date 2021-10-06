Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 732,763 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 120,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,343. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.