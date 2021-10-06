Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $1.64 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 166,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,748,072. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

