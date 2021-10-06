Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $54,749,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $53,141,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,061,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

