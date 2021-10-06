Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

JKHY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

