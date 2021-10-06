Barclays Boosts Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LON PFC traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 168 ($2.19). 6,111,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The company has a market cap of £581.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.60. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66).

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

