Barclays Lowers New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $31.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFE. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.90. 16,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

